Keep Arkansas Beautiful to host live book reading of new children’s book at the Little Rock Zoo

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission will be hosting a live book reading of its first-ever children’s book “Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery” and educational program at the Little Rock Zoo’s Civitan Amphitheater at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Activities include photo opportunities with Otto the Otter, an Animal Ambassador presentation where children can learn about different animals at the zoo, and chances to win exclusive KAB themed merchandise and prizes. Families who are unable to attend in person can tune in to Keep Arkansas Beautiful’s Facebook Live stream of the event.

In “Otto the Otter and the Great Arkansas Mystery,” readers get to follow local hero Otto along with his new crew of litter-fighting friends he meets during his journeys across Arkansas to solve the mystery of who or what is destroying the environment, one piece of litter at a time. Printed copies of the book will be available at local libraries across Arkansas soon, while the digital version is available online at KeepArkansasBeautiful.com/for-kids/classroom-resources/.

“The Little Rock Zoo is excited to partner with the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission on this exciting new children’s book,” said Susan Altrui, Little Rock Zoo director. “The Zoo’s mission is to inspire people to value and conserve our natural world, and we want to ensure that our natural resources and the earth can sustain life for both humans and animals. Taking pride in our environment and doing our part to protect it is a value that both the Little Rock Zoo and Keep Arkansas Beautiful hold dear. This children’s book is a great way for us to educate the public about the importance of keeping our planet clean and protected.”

The Little Rock Zoo will have seating in the amphitheater marked to ensure attendees are social distancing at least 6 feet apart, and event officials are requesting that all guests follow proper social distancing and mask mandates put in place by local and state officials. Additionally, those who are sick and are experiencing COVID-like symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who is sick, are being advised by KAB and the Little Rock Zoo to please stay home and follow proper quarantine guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local officials.

LATEST POST;