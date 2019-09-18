Kayla Applegate announces bid for District 39 state House seat

MAUMELLE, Ark. (News Release) —Kayla Applegate today announced her candidacy to represent District 39 in the Arkansas House of Representatives. Applegate, an attorney born and raised in central Arkansas, said that she is seeking the Democratic Party nomination in next year’s primaries for the District 39 seat because “there’s too much at stake not to” run. “I have spent my legal career dedicated to representing Arkansans, and now I want to represent the hardworking people of District 39,” Applegate said.

“I’m running for State Representative so that families in our district have a leader who listens and is on their side,” said Applegate. “I am running to ensure that every single child has the same opportunities that I had to a high-quality public education and that they are prepared for and in charge of their future. During my career I have fought insurance companies who denied health care to hard-working Arkansans who paid their premiums, and as State Representative I’ll fight to protect access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Applegate said during her career as an attorney and small business owner, she has gained insight into how everyday Arkansans are affected by actions at the state legislative level, on issues including access to affordable health care; economic development; criminal justice reform; and particularly public education. “I have seen how laws can affect my clients and my community both negatively and positively, so I have unique insight on which laws work and which don’t. Through that, I have learned so much about the common struggles that unite us.”

“If there is anything that being an attorney has taught me, it is how to compromise for the benefit of all,” she said. “While that often means not every side gets everything they want, sometimes finding common ground and solutions that work for the benefit of many is the best result. I promise to reach across the aisle and work with all of my fellow representatives to get meaningful legislation passed for the benefit of Arkansans.”

Applegate was born in North Little Rock and grew up in Sheridan. Her father is a disabled U.S. Army veteran who later became a small business owner, and her mother spent her career working for public-school districts. Applegate earned a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law. Her honors and awards include being named a Mid-South Super Lawyers Rising Star for three consecutive years (2017, 2018 and 2019). In 2016, she was recognized in Little Rock Soirée Best Lawyers – Business Litigation.

District 39 in Pulaski County includes the city of Maumelle and the Marche, Morgan, Oak Grove, and Amboy communities. Applegate and her husband, Ryan, live in Maumelle.

