KARK 4 News at 10

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scientists in New Zealand said Wednesday they've found fossilized bones from an extinct monster penguin that was about the size of an adult human and swam the oceans some 60 million years ago.

They said the previously undiscovered species is believed to have stood about 1.6 meters (5 feet 2 inches) tall and weighed up to 80 kilograms (176 pounds). It's believed to have been one of several species of giant penguins that thrived soon after dinosaurs died out.