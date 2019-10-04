KARK 4’s Morsie Eagles to be inducted into Mid-America Emmy Gold Circle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’ve watched our morning show, you know Morsie Eagles. He’s a man who is very loved at the station and has been an employee here for 51 years. Saturday night, he will receive the top honor at the Mid-America Emmy Awards.

On June 19, 1968, Morsie Eagles started working at KARK in maintenance, with his sights set on running cameras.

“I wanted to know how the cameras worked and someone said, ‘Well you wanna play around with one?” Morsie said.

Morsie would show up early and stay late to learn the ropes. It didn’t take long for him to become a studio camera operator and then move up to floor director. It’s a position he still holds to this day, 51 years later. He’s so loved by the staff and viewers and more people know Morsie’s name than any on-air talent.

“It makes me feel good,” Morsie said.

He’s a man of few words and when he talks, everyone listens. He has an incredible work ethic and a kind heart. He truly makes every day at work better.

“When I first started working here, it was fun then, and it’s still fun now,” he said.

Morsie works the morning shift and wakes up at 1:30 every morning. He doesn’t take sick days and his boss had to ask him to please take a holiday off. He has also never been late a day in his life.

“If you’re on time, your boss can depend on you,” he said.

He’s known as “The Legend”. On his 50th anniversary at the station last year, the studio was named after him and the Governor recognized him for his dedication.

“I was surprised. It meant a whole lot to me. When I saw the governor was here, I said ‘Wow,” Morsie said.

And now he’s receiving the top honor at the Mid-America Emmy Awards. Saturday night, he is being inducted into the Emmy Gold Circle. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to television for fifty years or more. It was an emotional moment when the news director made the announcement that Morsie would receive the honor.

“I got a little choked up. I never expected anything like this before,” Morsie said.

He’s a humble man with a big heart and solid faith. He credits his success to God.

“Every morning I get on my knees and I thank God for allowing me to see another day and watch over me. At night, I get on my knees and thank Him,” Morsie said.

We need a lot more Morsie Eagles in this world. For anyone who has had the privilege to meet or work with Morsie, they are better because of it.

The Mid-America Emmy Awards are Saturday, October 5th in Branson. Morsie will be on stage to receive the prestigious award and will also give a speech.