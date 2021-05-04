CYPRESS, Calif. (KTLA) -- A Cypress College professor is on leave after a Zoom video of a heated discussion with a student who called police "heroes" in class recently went viral.

The incident happened during a recorded online session and began after student Braden Ellis gave a presentation on cancel culture and police for a class on verbal communications. In the discussion that followed, the professor interrupted him multiple times, not agreeing with his support of law enforcement, according to the video.