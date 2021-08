LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For this week’s Zoo & A with the Little Rock Zoo, see if you can guess this week’s animal!

Here’s the riddle:

I have many vibrant colored feathers.

I make my home in tropical weathers.

I cannot talk, but imitate speech.

My long toes and claws help me reach. You’ll hear me before I come into sight and when I find the one, I mate for life.

Who am I?