LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For this week’s Zoo & A with the Little Rock Zoo, see if you can guess this week’s animal!

Here’s the riddle:

Though I am the smallest of my species family do not underestimate my ferocity.

My length is in inches, my weight is just ounces.

I’m known for my ability to hover and my aerobatic pounces.

My feather pattern is beautiful.

I’m blue, gray, red, brown, black and white.

In hunting, it helps that I can see ultraviolet light.

Who am I?