LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For this week’s Zoo & A with the Little Rock Zoo, see if you can guess this week’s animal!

Here’s the riddle:

I lounge in the sun and eat during the day.

When I wander from home, I don’t stray far away.

I’m not aggressive and I don’t like to fight.

But if I feel threatened, I use my tongue-it’s berry bright.

I have scales, I have nails, and when I get really scared, I drop and re-grow my tail.

Who am I?