LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- For this week’s Zoo & A with the Little Rock Zoo, see if you can guess this week’s animal!

Here’s the riddle:

As an adult, my color is red.

I’m one piece of muscle, body next to my head.

I have a forked tongue and I grow pretty big.

I run on my hind legs. I love to swim and dig.

From September to March I hibernate in the wild.

In captivity, you can contain me. I’m pretty docile.

one more clue, I’m also a reptile.

Who am I?