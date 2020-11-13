You Can Sock It 4Ward

Here is your chance to Sock It 4Ward. Russellville Police Foundation Go Fund Me

We conducted three Sock It 4Ward “Socktions” for the Russellville Police Foundation’s effort to secure a K-9 Unit, and together they raised $320.00. Thanks to the Red River Auto Group that total is matched. So, together we all raised $740.00 for the foundation.



You can still help! If you didn’t bid on any of Pat’s socks in the “socktions” you can simply make a donation to the Russellville Police Foundation through their Go Fund Me Page. It is rare that a city the size of Russellville does not have a K-9 Unit, and they do need one. Any amount you would like to donate will help. $5, $10, $100. You know, anything.

