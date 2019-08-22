Breaking News
Update: Police arrest suspect in killing of University of Arkansas graduate found dead inside burning SUV in Texas

Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival Preview

KARK 4 Today
Posted: / Updated:

An all-day music and arts festival featuring national, regional and local Americana and Country Music acts is coming to the banks of the Arkansas River. The Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the North Shore Riverwalk Park.

The music lineup includes:
Texas Country Red Dirt Headliner – Stoney LaRue
National Supporting Texas Country Red Dirt Artists – Jason Boland & The Stragglers, and William Clark Green
Regional Arkansas Acts – Bree Ogden, Ashtyn Barbaree, Joey Barrett, Cliff & Susan, Pamela Hopkins, and Matt Sammons

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss