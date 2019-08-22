Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival Preview

An all-day music and arts festival featuring national, regional and local Americana and Country Music acts is coming to the banks of the Arkansas River. The Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the North Shore Riverwalk Park.

The music lineup includes:

Texas Country Red Dirt Headliner – Stoney LaRue

National Supporting Texas Country Red Dirt Artists – Jason Boland & The Stragglers, and William Clark Green

Regional Arkansas Acts – Bree Ogden, Ashtyn Barbaree, Joey Barrett, Cliff & Susan, Pamela Hopkins, and Matt Sammons