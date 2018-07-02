The new Willy Wonka Golden Ticket is back and offers players a chance to win $200,000 or an opportunity to participate in the Billion Dollar Challenge in Las Vegas

On July 2, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) will launch its Willy Wonka Golden Ticket II – back by popular demand after last year’s game was so successful.

The cost of the ticket is $10.

Top prize is $200,000 and players can enter non-winning tickets online in a second-chance drawing to win a trip to Las Vegas to participate in the Billion Dollar Challenge.

Nearly 490,000 non-winning Wonka tickets were entered into the second-chance promotion in the 2017 game.

This past spring, three Arkansas Lottery players were randomly selected to participate in the Billion Dollar Challenge in Las Vegas from the first Wonka ticket.

Last year, Wonka sales exceeded $15.3 million – with more than $1 million in sales during the first six weeks in the market.