LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you have plans to start a digging project at home, it is important to call 811 ahead of time. Here’s why.

Homeowners should call 811 two days before doing anything like gardening, planting a tree, putting in a mailbox or putting up a fence to avoid cutting a utility line.

After making the call, utility operators will mark underground utilities to prevent damage, but if you fail to call before digging, you could cause an outage or pipeline bust.

August 11 is “811 call before you dig day.” It’s a fun day to remind people the importance of making that call before digging in your yard.

811 was created in 2005 to promote damage prevention, safety and better communication between homeowners and utility operators.