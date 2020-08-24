Weather In The Rounds

Mandy Noell heard rumors that Pat Walker once gave the forecast using every monitor in the KARK-4 TODAY studio. On this first day of school, she requests Pat to do it again for her to witness. And Pat obliged. Have a great day everyone!
