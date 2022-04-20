It’s time for stop Number 3 on the New In Town Bucket List, and this week we’ll be north of the river at Waldo’s Chicken & Beer!

Heather Baker and Hunter Hoagland tried the chicken, sides and brews that have folks raving. No matter if you are looking for fried bird, a sandwich, chicken salad or tenders, Waldo’s has you covered,

And you can’t just have the chicken, you have to have some sides. Waldo’s has all of the classics, including mac ‘n cheese, collard greens and potato wedges. Plus they offer 9 different house sauces for your dipping pleasure.

To wash down all the delicious food, Waldo’s offers a huge selection of local beers along with great craft cocktails and spiked slushes for an adult spin on a childhood favorite.

For more of the fun at Waldo’s. head over to AYMag.com.