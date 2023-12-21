LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Christmas just around the corner and all the holiday fun that comes along with it, it’s important to keep our pets in mind. Chewy Veterinarian Dr. Christina Fernandez shared the following tips to help keep pets safe during the holiday:

Deck the halls but keep pets top of mind.

When preparing for the holiday season whether it’s wrapping gifts or decorating, be mindful of hazards for pets. Christmas trees, candles, tinsel, wrapping paper, and glass ornaments can all be beautiful, but pose dangers to pets as they can cause injuries and obstruction if chewed on or ingested (55% of pets are fascinated with ornaments!). Keep holiday plants such as poinsettias, holly, and lilies out of reach and you can make pet-friendly swaps like a holiday cactus or orchid.

2. Pets and Christmas trees don’t always mix, so consider an artificial tree or how to deter pets.

Ingestion of needles from evergreen trees can cause mild digestion issues upset due to the oils in the leaves, and the needles can cause damage to the gastrointestinal tract if particularly sharp. The water from Christmas trees should always be covered and inaccessible due to possible fertilizers, pesticides or other chemicals leaching into the water.

To keep your pets safe, 1.) opt for an artificial tree, 2.) secure your tree to the wall with a line and wall hook, 3.) use a box-style tree skirt or keep the trunk of your tree covered with aluminum foil to deter them, or 4.) for naughty felines, get them a cat tree that resembles a tree or cactus scratching post.

3. Know what treats your pet can and can’t eat.

Holiday food in particular can be high in fat and sugar and full of toxic ingredients for pets. Top holiday foods to avoid feeding pets include fatty cuts of meat, bones, desserts with raisins or grapes, chocolate or cocoa, eggnog, and spices. These ingredients can cause anything from diarrhea and pancreatitis to coma, anemia, tremors, increased heart rate or even death in some cases.

If you’re having company, make sure your guests know your rules. We recommend avoiding feeding your pets table scraps or letting them lick your plate after meals.

If you want to give your pet a special treat that’s “human food,” check out our guide here; pumpkin, carrots, blueberries, and bananas can be okay in moderation.

4. If you’re traveling with your pets, plan ahead and gather the essentials.

For more tips on how to keep your furry family safe this Christmas, visit Chewy.com.