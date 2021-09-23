Trivia Thursday: Superheroes

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) -- A Florida police department faces backlash on social media after asking for the community's help in identifying a man who stole diapers and baby wipes from a Walmart after two of his credit cards were declined.

The Winter Haven Police Department posted images to Facebook on Saturday from store surveillance cameras showing the man in the store with two young children and a cart with diapers and wipes. Police say the theft happened on Sept. 15.