Trivia Thursday: Spelling Bee

Meet Camille! This sweet 4-year-old Siamese came to the Humane Society after her owner lost their home. She was very scared and shy and it has taken time to earn her trust, but now she is learning to accept love and affection. She will need a quiet home where she can feel comfortable. She has been around other cats and should do okay with other low-key cats. Camille is a petite girl at just 6 pounds. She really needs to get back in a home with a patient family who will love on her and let her know she is safe again.

To put in an application, visit warmhearts.org/adopt. Once approved, HSPC will contact you for an adoption appointment. All adoptions are just $75 right now.