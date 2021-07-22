Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
National News
Monday Night Mystery
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Meet the Team
Top Stories
US virus cases nearly triple in 2 weeks amid onslaught of misinformation
Jill Biden lands in Japan for Olympic opening ceremony
Video
Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke
LRPD: Child suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
Tokyo 2020
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Fishing with Big Sarge
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Saving a Generation: A Conversation about Opioids
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Trivia Thursday: Olympics
KARK 4 Today
Posted:
Jul 22, 2021 / 07:09 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 22, 2021 / 07:09 AM CDT
It’s the Mets against Hilary as DJ quizzes them on their knowledge of the Olympics.
Trending Stories
Arkansas attorney announces lawsuit on school mask mandates for parents concerned about upcoming school year
Video
US virus cases nearly triple in 2 weeks amid onslaught of misinformation
UAMS projection calls COVID-19 in Arkansas ‘a raging forest fire that will grow in size and strength’
Costco in Little Rock is open for business
Video
Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke
Don't Miss
Keep On Amazing
Gallery
Sock it 4ward
Contests
Gallery
Arkansas pharmacists outline who can get a COVID-19 vaccine now and where they can get it
Weather Fix with Hayden Nix
EPA Releases list of disinfectants to fight Coronavirus
Coronavirus: Questions & answers
Anchors Away
Arkansas Professionals