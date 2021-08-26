Trivia Thursday: National Dog Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional Medical Center sent a letter to the city of Fayetteville officials on Wednesday requesting that the city postpone the annual Bikes, Blues and BBQ (BBB) motorcycle rally in light of a surge in hospitalizations due to the Delta variant.

"To hold such an event at a moment when our region's healthcare systems are overwhelmed responding to the latest surge in hospitalizations resulting from the Delta variant of the COVID-19 is to invite further disaster," wrote Washington Regional's chief medical officer, Dr. David G. Ratliff, in a letter, addressed to Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and city health officer Dr. Marti Sharkey.