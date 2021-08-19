Trivia Thursday: Back to School

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) –U.S. officials say evacuations from Afghanistan will continue to ramp up in the coming days. Last night, President Joe Biden vowed to get every American who wants to leave out of the country before troops are withdrawn. The Biden administration says already the U.S. military has evacuated roughly 6,000 people since Saturday.