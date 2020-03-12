Breaking News
1 dead after possible shooting in Pine Bluff
Closings
Graduate Arkansas

Trivia Thursday!

KARK 4 Today
Posted: / Updated:

The anchors try to catch up to the mets in this week’s Trivia Thursday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss