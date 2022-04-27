LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The last stop on the New in Town Bucket List is here, and to be frank, it’s a great one. Heather Baker and Hunter Hoagland headed to TOPDOG Hot Dog Company for the best of the wurst!

The Little Rock eatery is not just serving up basic hot links, these are gourmet hot dogs topped with everything from a fried egg to Fritos.

Diners can start with new twist appetizers like the Far East meets East Coast fusion of Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, the amped-up Rockin’ Tots topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or the house-made TOPDOG Chili Queso Dip.

Next comes the main event. You can build your own dog, starting with the type of dog (including veggie and vegan options), then adding toppings, cheese, sauces or even more meat.

There are also the house dogs, including the Bourbon Dog with bourbon bacon jam and bourbon steamed grilled onions or the It’s Willy Chilli topped by homemade chili and Fritos, as well as Premium Dogs like the AM Smoker – a cheddar and jalapeno smoked sausage topped with cheese sauce, tater tots and a fried egg.

For those looking for meat in non-tube form, try the Angus beef smash burgers with one, two or three patties, as well as other options like an Arkansas Cheesesteak of Main Street Chicken Tacos.

For more on the stop at TOPDOG Hot Dog Company, head to AYMag.com.