CONWAY, Ark – Toad Suck Daze is back and better than ever! Live music, food trucks, carnival rides and of course… toad racing all a part of the three-day event.

This is the first time since 2019 where the event is in full swing. This year Toad Suck Daze has already broken its fundraising record ready to up the fun.

The event will go until May 1. For more information on this weekend’s events, visit toadsuck.org.