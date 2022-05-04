With a new month, it is time for a new AY Magazine Bucket List, and May is all about BURGERS! Heather Baker headed down to Hot Springs to kick it off with a stop at Deluca’s Pizza.

Owner Anthony Valinoti said their fan-favorite cheeseburger started a bit out of spite after he was told by other restaurants that he could not be served a medium-rare burger.

That pushed the New York native to build his own burger, bringing in buns from Pennsylvania and custom-made patties. The burger is draped in melting cheese and topped with house-made pickles.

Man can not live on beef alone, though, so diners can also get other favorites from the menu, including pasta made at the restaurant every day and pizzas charred to perfection in a 725-degree brick oven.

For more on the stop at Deluca’s, head over to AYMag.com.