The Arkansas Italian Food and Wine Festival will be in Little Rock from April 29-May 1 at the Penick Boys & Girls Club.

On Friday, gates will open at 4 p.m. with wine tasting beginning at 5 p.m. On Saturday, events will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Festival goers can enjoy the event Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the festival and ticket prices, visit the Arkansas Italitian Festival Website at www.ARItalianFestival.com