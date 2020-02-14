Sylvan Hills resumes classes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A new University of Arkansas policy will give second chances to students who received a few bad grades. "Grade exclusion" could save some students' grade point average and help students switching majors, a faculty member said.

Starting next semester, students can drop nine hours of courses in which they earned a "D" or "F". They won't have to retake the course or take a hit to their GPA. The new policy is an expansion of the grade forgiveness policy that currently allows students to retake those courses.