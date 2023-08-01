It’s time to take a look inside another summer camp!

On the last week of visiting summer camps in Arkansas, Hilary Hunt and D.J. Williams travelled to Conway for the Special Olympics Arkansas Sports Camp at Hendrix College.

From July 22-25, SOAR hosted an opportunity for athletics to compete in various sports like basketball, flag football, soccer, track, powerlifting and swimming.

SOAR also hosted a second sports camp this summer at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The mission of Special Olympics Arkansas is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

To learn more about SOAR, visit SpecialOympicsArkansas.org.