Sue’s Reviews: Lupin

KARK 4 Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sue’s Reviews is going international this Friday! In the city of love, fashion and delectable treats, you’ll also find or may not even notice the world-famous gentleman thief. Susanne Brunner reviews the French mystery thriller series on Netflix called “Lupin.”

The series centers around a heist and revenge in Paris where a young Assane witnessed his father being framed by a wealthy family for a crime he didn’t commit. Years later, Assane is on a mission to find out the truth and avenge his dad. How he goes about it is inspired by a fictional character called “Arsene Lupin”– the Master of Disguise.

Watch the show to see what she’s talking about and what her popcorn rating is.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story