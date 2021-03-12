Sue’s Reviews: Lupin

Sue’s Reviews is going international this Friday! In the city of love, fashion and delectable treats, you’ll also find or may not even notice the world-famous gentleman thief. Susanne Brunner reviews the French mystery thriller series on Netflix called “Lupin.”

The series centers around a heist and revenge in Paris where a young Assane witnessed his father being framed by a wealthy family for a crime he didn’t commit. Years later, Assane is on a mission to find out the truth and avenge his dad. How he goes about it is inspired by a fictional character called “Arsene Lupin”– the Master of Disguise.

