Sue’s Reviews: Firefly Lane

For this Friday’s Sue’s Reviews, Susanne Brunner watch the Netflix show “Firefly Lane.”

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke play best friends Tully and Kate. The story follows their friendship through their teenage years in the 1970s to their college days and into their early 40’s in the mid 2000s. The pair go through many of life’s ups and downs together, from love and family struggles to challenges in their careers and the different paths they take to adulthood.

Watch to learn more about the show, what Susanne thought of it and how many popcorns she rated the series!