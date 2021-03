This week’s Sue’s Reviews is one that will get you back in the dojo!

Move over Daniel Larusso because Cobra Kai is back. If you’re a fan of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” this Netflix series will pick up the storyline 34 years later with Daniel Larusso owning a successful car dealership chain, and his high school enemy Johnny Lawrence who reopens Cobra Kai karate dojo.

There are 3 seasons of the show. Watch Sue’s review to learn more about it and what popcorn rating she gave “Cobra Kai.”