Comedian Carly Payne will bring along some of his friends for a show at The Nut House Comedy Lounge. The show is September 14th. Doors open at 8 p.m. The show begins at 9 p.m.

General admission tickets are $25. It is $40 for meet and greet.

You can get tickets by following this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carl-payne-live-the-nut-house-comedy-lounge-tickets-66012644597?aff=ebdssbdestsearch