Space Jam Socks Sold!

A BIG SHOUT OUT to Mitch Churchwell of Greenbrier for buying Pat Walker’s Space Jam Socks for $150. 100% of the selling price will benefit the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation because of Mitch’s generosity and opting for the “Buy Now” option of $150. Even better is that Red River Auto Group will match the donation. So, that’s a total of $300 for the KBMF in this one Sock It 4Ward Socktion alone! Way to go, Mitch! You, really Socked It 4Ward!

The Socks are in the mail! there will be one more Sock It 4Ward for the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation starting Friday, 7/24, at 6 AM. Watch KARK-4 TODAY to see that Sock It 4Ward reveal.