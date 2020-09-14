September 14: Morning Headlines

KARK 4 Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Missed KARK 4 TODAY this morning? Susanne Brunner has a look at your top headlines.

  • Kindergarten classes have been moved to online for the next two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 case at one Little Rock school.
  • A new poll shows who Arkansans would vote for in upcoming elections if held today.
  • Information on absentee voting.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories