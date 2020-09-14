September 14: Local News that Matters

Make Your Bid

Happy Rainbows will put a smile on your face, and so will these socks when you buy them for yourself or that special friend or family member. As with all Sock It 4Wards 100% of the purchase price will go to support a local charity. Our charity in the month of September is the City of Russellville Animal Shelter. Sock It 4Ward is sponsored by the Red River Auto Group, and they will match the winning bid. So, when you bid realize the shelter will get double once the Socktion closes or someone exercises the "Buy Now" option. That "Buy Now" option is $150 for these happy socks. So, make your bid as soon as you can. This socktion will run until 6 AM, Monday, September 14.