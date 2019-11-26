School for the Blind Christmas Tree Sale

KARK 4 Today
Posted: / Updated:

We are now one month away from Christmas, and many people will soon be decking the halls after they are finished with the turkey for Thanksgiving. To help get you started, the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Alumni Association is hosting a Christmas tree sale.
Eric and Tammy are here to tell us about this great fundraiser.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories