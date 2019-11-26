We are now one month away from Christmas, and many people will soon be decking the halls after they are finished with the turkey for Thanksgiving. To help get you started, the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Alumni Association is hosting a Christmas tree sale.
Eric and Tammy are here to tell us about this great fundraiser.
School for the Blind Christmas Tree Sale
We are now one month away from Christmas, and many people will soon be decking the halls after they are finished with the turkey for Thanksgiving. To help get you started, the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired Alumni Association is hosting a Christmas tree sale.