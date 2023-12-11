LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After more than 55 years of business, Beef-A-Roo has finally made its way to Arkansas.

Occupying the old Krispy Kreme building on Shackleford Road, this new fast food chain hails from Rockford, Illinois, showcasing menu items like Wisconsin-inspired cheese curds, roast beef and cheddar sandwiches, cheddar fries, shakes and more.

Matt Riddle, COO of Beef-A-Roo said what makes them so different from any other chain is their willingness to invite guests to mashup the menu and do it with a smile.

The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To check out the full menu and more information the restaurant, visit BeefARoo.com.