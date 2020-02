HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (News Release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Walton Family Foundation announced a historic park development effort in the Arkansas Delta. A $20 million matching grant from the Walton Family Foundation will complete the 84.5-mile biking and pedestrian trail from Lexa to Arkansas City.

“This is great news for cyclists and hikers, who have waited more than 20 years for the completion of this rails-to-trails project. The matching grant we announced today, combined with Arkansas Parks and Tourism funds, means that the wait is almost over," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. "The $7 million in tourism that the 85-mile trail will attract, along with the 600 jobs it will create, will infuse renewed energy into southeast Arkansas along the trail. Hikers and bikers will see bottomland hardwood forests and views from the levee that we don’t see from our cars. This is a great project for Arkansas."