Pulaski County Special School District’s back to school plans

All week long, we are talking to school district leaders across Central Arkansas about what the first day and week of school will look like.

On Thursday, we had a conversation with Pulaski County Special School District Superintendent Dr. Charles McNulty. He talked to Susanne Brunner about the district’s plans to ensure people on campus wear PPE, stay socially distant and the ventilation systems are running smoothly. He also touched on classes and how the district offered three options for families: online learning, onsite learning, and a combination of both.

