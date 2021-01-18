Political Plays: Our analysts weigh in on impeachment process and the Biden administration

This is our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County, Violet. She's is a playful and lovable 8 month old shepherd mix. She is about 30 pounds and may get bigger, but she is house trained.The Humane Society is closed to the public, but you can head to their website and fill out an application.If it's approved they will call you about an appointment.All adoptions are $75 right now.