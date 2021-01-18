Political Plays: Our analysts weigh in on impeachment process and the Biden administration

KARK 4 Today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This morning on Political Plays, Susanne Brunner had a conversation with Republican analyst Bill Vickery and Democratic analyst Michael John Gray about the impeachment trial, plus how to unite a divided nation after Inauguration Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories