The Humane Society of Pulaski County is closed to the public for Thanksgiving, but will back to regular hours on Friday (11/29 at 11 AM – 5:30 PM).

Webster will be available for adoption all approved adoptions are only $50 on Friday and Saturday (normally $100).

4 month old Lab/Shepherd mix

Friendly, goofy and playful pup

Loves other dogs (especially the ones that will play with him).

Rides well in the car, doesn’t mind a bath, and is learning to walk on a leash.