Pet of the Week: Steele

Here is our Pet of the Week from the Pulaski County Humane Society.

Meet Steele! This handsome guy has been with the Humane Society for 2 years. Volunteers and staff alike adore this guy. Despite being overlooked, he remains a happy and playful guy. He is smart, knows basic commands, and loves people! All he needs now is a home and yard to play in. He deserves to get out of the shelter and enjoy his best life. Steele is a gorgeous 6-year-old brindle hound mix weighing in at around 50 pounds.



For more information or to put in an application, visit warmhearts.org/adopt.

Adoptions are just $75 right now.