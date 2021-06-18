Pet of the Week: Pumpkin

Pumpkin is our pet of the week for the Humane Society of Pulaski County. This adorable senior boy came to to the shelter his owner moved and couldn’t take him. Despite being a bit confused at finding himself in a shelter, he is so sweet and affectionate. He’d make a great companion for someone who just wants a snuggle buddy and couch potato!

To get more information and to fill out an application on Pumpkin, visit warmhearts.org/adopt. Once approved, you’ll be contacted to set an adoption appointment.

Also, be sure to check out HSPC’s 3rd Adorable Arkansas Pets Photo Contest at gogophotocontest.com/hspc. Winning pets will feature prominently in the HSPC 2022 Wall Calendar. There are some wonderful pictures and bios!