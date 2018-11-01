KARK 4 Today

Pet of the Week: Penny

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Our Pet of the Week for November 1st is Penny. She's a 16 week old, Terrier mix. She's a happy, friendly and affectionate girl. She loves to play and play with other dogs. She will be available for adoption Sunday, November 4th after the Reigning Cats and Dogs fundraiser on November 3rd.

