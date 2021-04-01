Pet of the Week: Oreo

Meet Oreo! This petite girl may look like a kitten at just 6 pounds, but she’s actually 3-years-old. Oreo came to the Humane Society of Pulaski County when her owner could no longer care for her. She was very scared and confused and it took some time for her to warm up, but now she is an affectionate and playful kitty. She loves human attention and is good with other cats. She may just need some time in a new home to adjust and feel safe, but will reward her new family with love and affection!

Visit warmhearts.org/adopt to fill out an application. Once approved HSPC will contact you to set an adoption appointment. All adoptions are just $75 and pets are current on shots, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.