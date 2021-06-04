Pet of the Week: Opal

Opal is our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County. This energetic girl is 2 years old and loves people. She’s been waiting far too long for her new home! She knows how to sit and fetch. While she is very affectionate with humans, she can be particular about other doggy friends, so she would need to be an only dog or to meet any potential furry siblings. Opal weighs in at around 60 pounds and does need someone who can handle her puppy-like energy. She’d be a great exercise buddy!

All adoptions are $75 right now. Anyone interested in adopting can visit warmhearts.org/adopt and put in an application. Once approved, HSPC will reach out to schedule an adoption appointment.

HSPC’s 3rd Adorable Arkansas Pets Photo Contest kicked off June 1. All pets entered will be seen somewhere in HSPC’s 2022 wall calendar, with the top vote-getters securing the coveted front cover and monthly feature photos. It’s so much fun to see all the great photos and bios and all proceeds benefit HSPC. You can enter and vote at gogophotocontest.com/hspc.