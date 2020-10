Great News! The Halloween-themed socks sold Friday morning at the "Buy Now" price of $150! With the sponsorship from the Red River Auto Group which matches the winning bid, that's a total of $300 for the Russellville Police Foundation. There will be another "socktion" starting at 6 AM, Friday, October 30, to benefit the Russellville Police Foundation. If you would like to make a donation to the Foundation to help them raise $$$ for a K-9 Unit, you can make your donation Here.