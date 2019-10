Say hello to our pet of the week! This is molly. She’s a 6 year old shihtzu poodle mix. She is very affectionate and loves a good belly rub. She enjoys riding in the car and does well on a leash. Molly is calm, well-behaved, and seems to be house-trained. Molly will be available for adoption at the Humane Society of Pulaski County when the shelter opens at 11 AM.