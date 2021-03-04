Pet of the Week: Mickey

We want to introduce you to our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County!

This is Mickey.

He’s about 4 years old and weighs a healthy 13 pounds.

He’s friendly and playful, but Mickey seems to be afraid other cats, but enjoys playing with dogs.

The Humane Society is closed to the public, but you can apply at warmhearts.org/adopt.

If approved, HSPC will contact you to set up an adoption appointment.

All adoptions are $75 right now.