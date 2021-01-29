Pet of the week: Lali

Here is our pet of the week from the Humane Society of Pulaski County!

Her name is Lali and she’s just under 6 months old and loves affection. Purring is her specialty. She’s also still a very playful girl and all she needs now is her new home.

The Humane Society is closed to the public, but you can put in an application for Lali by visiting warmhearts.org/adopt. Once approved, they will contact you to set an adoption appointment. All adoptions are just $75 right now.